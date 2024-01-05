Ohio (WTRF) — The big question still looming is whether Donald Trump will be able to be on the presidential ballot.

Two states, Colorado and Maine, have disqualified him, citing the 14th Amendment, which says no person who engages in insurrection against the government can hold office.

7News political analyst Kevin Spiker tells us what will most likely happen next.

“Because we have this patchwork of decisions involving a federal question albeit a political question we have a federal and differing opinions of lower courts, it ultimately will be the Supreme Court that decides this particular issue.” Kevin Spiker | Associate Professor of political science, Ohio University

He says Colorado and Maine hold their primaries on March 5, Super Tuesday, so there’s very little time for the Supreme Court to take up the matter.

And he says the high court is not known for its speed.

Spiker points out that the Supreme Court has a six-to-three conservative majority.

And three of those six conservative judges were appointed by Trump.

But he says they have not always voted in his favor, so the answer remains to be seen.