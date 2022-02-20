WHEELING W.Va. (WTRF)- Imagine being denied employment or being sent home from school because of the way you style your hair.

A recent study shows that 47% of African American mothers report having experienced discrimination related to their hair.

In schools and workplaces, there are often grooming policies that prohibit natural hairstyles, for example afros, braids, bantu knots, and locs are usually unacceptable styles.

According to Dove’s Crown 2021 Research Study for Girls, Black women are 1.5 times more likely to be sent home from their workplace because of their hair.

Ron Scott Jr. is the program director of cultural diversity and community outreach at the Wheeling YWCA.

He says exposure to hair discrimination can change how one views themselves and nobody should feel like that.

The hair styles that people use or wear normally are being kind of used against that person to already project some sort of an image or idea of who that person is solely on what their hair looks like. RON SCOTT JR., PROGRAM DIRECTOR, CULTURAL DIVERSITY& COMMUNITY OUTREACH, WHEELING YWCA

Scott says diversity is beautiful and by banning specific hair styles you’re limiting one’s expression of their personality and culture.

But there’s so many different ways that, hairstyles and styling of your hair is a way person can project some sort of an individuality and to regulate all that kind of makes people get the notion that if you aren’t lined up with what the status quo is visually, then, you won’t succeed in this society. RON SCOTT JR., PROGRAM DIRECTOR, CULTURAL DIVERSITY& COMMUNITY OUTREACH, WHEELING YWCA

Creating a Respectful and Open World for Natural Hair, known as the CROWN Act, is a law in many states and cities that prohibits race-based hair discrimination.

The first signing of the CROWN Act into law was in California in 2019.

Cities nearby that enforce the CROWN Act including Pittsburgh, Beckley, Charleston, and Morgantown.

Then we have to change the narrative that professionalism is the high and tight haircut thing because it isn’t that anymore. It could be dreadlocks, braids, Nubian knots, natural hair like a lot of black women especially are beginning to get into the habit of wearing their hair naturally. Which means they don’t want any the relaxers in their hair to make it look more straight or European in a sense they just want to wear their hair the way it would naturally be worn and that has to be encouraged if we want to have a society or community made up of diverse individuals with diverse ideas, they have to be visually diverse as well. RON SCOTT JR., PROGRAM DIRECTOR, CULTURAL DIVERSITY& COMMUNITY OUTREACH, WHEELING YWCA

He says natural hair and protective styles should be worn without fear. He hopes this law will continue to encourage the end of race-based hair discrimination for everyone.