WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Dressing up, staying out late, and above anything else—getting some of those fruit-flavored Tootsie Rolls and Milk Duds.

That’s what Halloween is all about for trick-or-treating age kids…but unfortunately, staying out of danger may be further down on the list than it should be.

That’s why it’s up to adults to make safety a priority for them.

Number one, it’s dark out, number two, children are just excited, they want to get to the next house as quickly as possible, so they’re not really in the mindset of safe pedestrian behaviors. Jim Garrity, Director of Public Affairs, AAA East Central

That starts with deciding on what they’re wearing.

Your child may have his heart set on that ninja costume, but anything that dark is going to make it hard for cars to see them.

Also in the unsafe category are outfits that are trip hazards by dragging on the ground, and especially masks that have small eyeholes.

A darker costume is going to make a kid blend in with the night even more, and when you put the additional risk factor of a mask, that really increases the risk. Because not only does it make the child even darker, they can barely see. Jim Garrity, Director of Public Affairs, AAA East Central

An easy guideline to follow is that a brighter costume is a safer costume.

Ones that have neon colors or face paint to increase visibility.

You can also add reflective tape to a darker wardrobe to retroactively make it reflect off of car lights.

And when you have a costume like, say, a princess costume, you have the opportunity to add additional things onto it, like a glowing wand. Jim Garrity, Director of Public Affairs, AAA East Central

And Halloween safety isn’t just for kids.

If you’re an adult and planning on having a few stiff drinks rather than candy—have a sober friend or rideshare lined up before putting on that costume.