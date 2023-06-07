WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – 423 active fires blazing through roughly 9.4 million acres of Canadian forests are sending smoke and hazy skies into the Ohio Valley and many parts of the East Coast.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Authorities in Canada describe the fires as “devastating” and could possibly be the worst the country has ever seen.

”As a result of the fires coming down from the north, air quality in this area from yesterday, the day before, going into today, and in a few days past us will probably be pretty bad.” Howard Gamble – Director, Wheeling-Ohio County Health Department

As Howard said – over the next few days, weather models are indicating moderate to dense smoke levels to be seen within our area.

This could be problematic for those with respiratory diseases, such as asthma.

”That’s the problem we have with the air quality. Any time you have smoke, you’re going to have respiratory problems. But in this case, it’s concentrated throughout an area versus where smoke comes from a fire, it might be a small stream that goes out to some other area. In this case, it’s everywhere. You walk outside, you can always see it and as a result, you’re breathing that in.” Howard Gamble – Director, Wheeling-Ohio County Health Department

The air quality index is set on a scale from “Good” to “Hazardous.”

”Your air quality index, much like the weather here at the surface, changes from day to day, or even from morning to night,” said StormTracker7 meteorologist, Tyler Vangi.

As of Wednesday – the Northern Panhandle, Southeastern Ohio, and Southwestern Pennsylvania fall into the “Moderate” category but could fluctuate, as mentioned.

Air quality in areas such as New York City and the New England states is classified as hazardous, with sporting events and outdoor activities being cancelled as a precautionary measure for the safety of public health.

Although smoky sunrises and sunsets around here are a sight to see, relief is on the horizon.

”What we’re looking for to get rid of the smoke out of the Ohio Valley and return back to the blue skies and sunshine, it’s going to be either a change in the winds or to see some rainfall. We are expecting to see some rainfall as we head into our weekend.” Tyler Vangi – StormTracker7 Meteorologist

The majority of the local population will not see effects; however, health officials recommend those with respiratory illnesses to wear a mask when leaving the house and to limit their time outside for now.