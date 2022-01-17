CANCELED! OUE MLK event, casino check presentation canceled today

BEMONT AND OHIO COUNTIES (WTRF) — Due to the weather, the event celebrating Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. At OUE is cancelled for Monday.

Underground Railroad Museum Director Kristin Estle says a rescheduled date will be announced as soon as possible.

And in Ohio County, the check presentation at Wheeling Island Hotel Casino Racetrack has been canceled.

Originally, Kim Florence, the Regional President and General Manager at the Casino was going to present a donation of more than $6,800 to Salvation Army Representative Mark Van Meter.

Stay with 7 News on any possibility of the event being rescheduled.