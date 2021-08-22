Cancer survivor and former NHL player speaks about his journey

STEUBENVILLE W.V.a (WTRF) He is a man who has been an athlete, coach, and broadcast commentator but his biggest achievement is how he took on the fight against cancer in 2017.

You can hear his story in just a few short weeks when Eddie Olcyzk comes to the Ohio Valley for the Herald Star Speaker series.

Olczyk was a member of the 1984 U.S. Olympic hockey team and was a No. 1 draft choice for his hometown Chicago Blackhawks. He spent 16 years in the National Hockey League, playing for his six teams, including the Penguins.

I was lucky enough to be able to live that dream and play my first game as a Blackhawk, my one thousandth game as a Blackhawk in my career, and eventually my last game. I would never trade it in for anything to have been playing my hometown as an 18-year-old rookie in the NHL back in 1984. Eddie Olcyzk, Former NHL player, coach, and commentator

After he retired, Olczyk moved into the broadcasting, serving as a commentator on Penguins’ broadcasts before becoming the team’s head coach.

I spent quit a few years in Pittsburgh and will always feel that the Olczyk family will always be a part of the fabric of the city of Pittsburgh. Eddie Olcyzk, Former NHL player, coach, and commentator

It was not until August 4, 2017, that his life changed forever. Olczyk was diagnosed with stage 3 colon cancer.

Throughout his life he transitioned his focus to many different career paths but after he was diagnosed with cancer his priorities shifted.

During the Herald-Star Speaker Series, he speaks about the importance of bringing as much awareness and support to those fighting cancer as he can.

My journey to where I am in my life, I had many obstacles, many potholes, as we all do in life. Places that I’ve laid my hat and the people I’m came across but also to just tell my story of how I was able to get to where I am today. Obviously, a big part of my talk will be able my battle with stage 3 colon cancer, which I’m proud to say I’m almost three years clean and clear. Eddie Olczyk

Olczyk presentation in the Steubenville High School Auditorium will mark the return of the Herald-Star Speaker Series Presented by Eastern Gateway Community College.

His speech takes place on September 22 and WTRF is a media sponsor for this event.