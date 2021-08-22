https://www.wtrf.com/back-to-school/

Cancer survivor and former NHL player speaks about his journey

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

STEUBENVILLE W.V.a (WTRF) He is a man who has been an athlete, coach, and broadcast commentator but his biggest achievement is how he took on the fight against cancer in 2017. 

You can hear his story in just a few short weeks when Eddie Olcyzk comes to the Ohio Valley for the Herald Star Speaker series.  

Olczyk was a member of the 1984 U.S. Olympic hockey team and was a No. 1 draft choice for his hometown Chicago Blackhawks.  He spent 16 years in the National Hockey League, playing for his six teams, including the Penguins.  

I was lucky enough to be able to live that dream and play my first game as a Blackhawk, my one thousandth game as a Blackhawk in my career, and eventually my last game. I would never trade it in for anything to have been playing my hometown as an 18-year-old rookie in the NHL back in 1984.

Eddie Olcyzk, Former NHL player, coach, and commentator

After he retired, Olczyk moved into the broadcasting, serving as a commentator on Penguins’ broadcasts before becoming the team’s head coach. 

I spent quit a few years in Pittsburgh and will always feel that the Olczyk family will always be a part of the fabric of the city of Pittsburgh.

Eddie Olcyzk, Former NHL player, coach, and commentator

It was not until August 4, 2017, that his life changed forever. Olczyk was diagnosed with stage 3 colon cancer. 

Throughout his life he transitioned his focus to many different career paths but after he was diagnosed with cancer his priorities shifted. 

During the Herald-Star Speaker Series, he speaks about the importance of bringing as much awareness and support to those fighting cancer as he can.  

My journey to where I am in my life, I had many obstacles, many potholes, as we all do in life. Places that I’ve laid my hat and the people I’m came across but also to just tell my story of how I was able to get to where I am today. Obviously, a big part of my talk will be able my battle with stage 3 colon cancer, which I’m proud to say I’m almost three years clean and clear.

Eddie Olczyk 

Olczyk presentation in the Steubenville High School Auditorium will mark the return of the Herald-Star Speaker Series Presented by Eastern Gateway Community College. 

His speech takes place on September 22 and WTRF is a media sponsor for this event. 

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Sports Video

More Sports Videos

video

More Video

High School Football Previews

Valley Lumberjacks: 2021 Football Preview

Cameron Dragons: 2021 High School Football Preview

Paden City Wildcats: 2021 High SChool Football Preview

Hundred Hornets: 2021 High School Football Preview

Tyler Consolidated Knights: 2021 High School Football Preview

Weir High Red Riders: 2021 High School Football Preview

St. Clairsville Red Devils : 2021 High School Football Preview

Martins Ferry Purple Riders: 2021 High School Football Preview

Shadyside Tigers: 2021 High School Football Preview

Bellaire Big Reds: 2021 High School Football Preview

More High School Football Previews

Barnesville High School

Beallsville High School

Beaver Local High School

Bellaire High School

Bridgeport High School

Brooke High School

Buckeye Local High School

Buckeye Trail High School

Caldwell High School

Cambridge High School

Cameron High School

Clay-Battelle High School

Conotton Valley High School

East Liverpool High School

Edison High School

Fort Frye High School

Harrison Central High School

Hundred High School

Indian Creek High School

John Marshall High School

Linsly High School

Magnolia High School

Martins Ferry High School

Meadowbrook High School

Monroe Central High School

Morgantown High School

Oak Glen High School

Paden City High School

Parkersburg High School

Parkersburg Catholic High School

Parkersburg South High School

River High School

St. Clairsville High School

Shadyside High School

Shenandoah High School

Steubenville High School

Steubenville Catholic Central High School

Toronto High School

Tyler Consolidated High School

Union Local High School

University High School

Valley High School

Weir High School

Weirton Madonna High School

Wellsville High School

Wheeling Central High School

Wheeling Park High School

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter

12SportsZone Twitter