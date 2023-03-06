WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Senator Shelley Moore Capito made a return to her roots in the Northern Panhandle.

She began in New Cumberland to open their new health center and made her way to Wheeling’s Cliff House to discuss recent funding for emergency medical services for children in West Virginia.

$190,650 from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services was allocated to support the Emergency medical Services for Children partnership through the DHHR.

”What we’re seeing with our children across the country and certainly here in West Virginia is a mental health crisis. We have had a lot post-COVID of loss of education progress and we also have opioid issues that are troubling our young families, so we want to direct as much spending into emergency health services for our children because a lot of our families are in crisis, and we want to be able to help however we can.” U.S. Sen. Shelley Moore Capito – (R) West Virginia

Captio says that West Virginians rely on first responders in moments of crisis – especially when children need emergency medical services, and she is proud to secure the funding that will improve the Mountain State’s ability to respond when children need it the most.