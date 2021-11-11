Capito doesn’t agree with the Build Back Better Bill

WHEELIING W.Va. (WTRF) Inflation is on the rise and that’s just one of many reasons one U.S Senator from West Virginia is saying no to the build back better bill.

The Build Back Better Bill could be voted on next week in the House. Then it’ll make it’s way to the Senate where we know Senator Capito doesn’t like what she sees.

It addresses universal preschool, an extended child tax credit, affordable housing, and climate change initiatives. Capito says she does not support this bill because its formulated to spend trillions of dollars.

Well, honesty I think that bill is just a reckless spending in tax bill. It is way over the top. It is five hundred fifty billion for green energy which I think a lot of these things are such wish list kinds of things that I think would really damage our work force and our industries. It’s just too much. I mean we’ve already spent probably six trillion dollars through COVID. We need to see what that’s doing. It’s just announced that our inflation is going way up and that’s because we’re flooding so much money. We need to sit back, wait, and define the need. If we need more money for childcare, if we need to have better programs for pre-K, let’s look at that but let’s not rush it through. So, I cannot support this bill. Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, (R) West Virginia

Capito says we all want clean air and water. She believes there are ways through research, development, and innovation to capture carbon.

Capito says she doesn’t believe we should be making policies that are going to harm the economic fabric of certain areas of this county. She says we cannot turn our back on this, and we shouldn’t.