PADEN CITY, W.Va. (WTRF) – After a nearly a full month the residents of Paden City have water once again.

Back in August, a mechanical failure in a by-pass valve resulted in resulted in Tetrachloroethylene (PCE) entering the water system.

The system has now been flushed and the order was lifted on Tuesday. The City has said they’re exploring other options to establish an emergency plan in the event of a failure in the future.

West Virginia Senator Shelley Moore Capito has been working closely with Federal agencies to make sure the water stays clean.

“We have worked with the EPA and the DEP to stay on top of this situation. They did lift the Do Not Consume ban on Tuesday, but they’re continuing to monitor, and we are keeping in close touch with them. So we’re going to encourage them to keep monitoring and make sure that that water system, which we helped them get the money for so they could clean it up, is working properly and is being monitored properly.” Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-WV

Capito says she is looking into putting in place longer monitoring windows, and she will see if that produces any useful information.

