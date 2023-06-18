Washington D.C. (WTRF) – The push towards green energy continues, but for a state famous for its coal, the prospect of a carbon-free energy sector could spell economic disaster for West Virginia.

Mountain State lawmakers are trying to navigate this tricky situation, and some believe that a focus on nuclear power could be the answer. Unlike the nuclear reactors of the 60s and 70s, modern nuclear reactors are much safer and produce far less waste than in years past.

West Virginia Senator Shelley Moore Capito has recently put forth a bill called the ADVANCE Act, that hopes to quicken the time it takes to license small, modular nuclear reactors.

“I’m excited about this for West Virginia. It obviously means jobs, it also means that, you know, part of what West Virginia is known for, and we’ve been great at over the years is generating that base load power and nuclear certainly provides that as well.” Sen. Shelley Moore Capito

Capito points to an experiment in Wisconsin where old coal plants are being repurposed into small, modular nuclear plants. She says that a lot of the existing infrastructure carries over to nuclear power.

Capito also notes that the West Virginia Legislature recently passed a law that explicitly states nuclear should be a part of the Mountain State’s energy portfolio.

