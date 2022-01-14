Capito reacts to historic Nucor investment, “A great day for working West Virginians”

W.Va. (WTRF) – Reactions continue to pour in following Wednesday’s announcement that Nucor Corporation selected Mason County, West Virginia to be the site of a state-of-the-art sheet steel mill.

Largest steel producer in the US to possibly pave the way for economic opportunities locally, but how?

The investment will reportedly exceed $2.7 billion, which would be the largest ever for Nucor, and the Mountain State.

We spoke with West Virginia Senator Shelley Moore Capito about the news, who credited Governor Jim Justice and his economic team. She believes the deal is a sign businesses are reacting to the renewed focus the country is making on infrastructure.

“The Nucor announcement of over 800 jobs and billions of dollars recycling environmentally clean steel, corporation Nucor, I can’t understate just how absolutely fantastic this is….I think it was a great day for West Virginia, it’s a great day for working West Virginians to be able to see that there are more opportunities coming to the state.” Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-WV

Senator Capito also highlighted the announcement that Green Power is set to build a new manufacturing facility, in Kanawha County, to make electric school buses.