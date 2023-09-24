Washington D.C. (WTRF) – Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy traveled to Washington D.C. this past week to get more money to continue to war against Russia.

President Biden is pushing Congress to approve another 24 billion dollars in military aid. If approved, that would bring the total amount that the U.S. has sent to Ukraine since the war began to 135 billion dollars.

West Virginia Senator Shelley Moore Capito supports this plan, saying that any effort to weaken Putin and Russia will be beneficial to American democracy.

“If we turn out backs now on a fight for freedom in a country that’s been illegally invaded by a dictator whose brutally killing people then we are showing weakness and so I am ready to keep my support for the Ukrainians through more military aid.” Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-WV

Capito goes on to say she knows the war has now been going on for a long time, but she still believes it’s worth it to continue sending US tax dollars to the Ukrainians so they can fight.