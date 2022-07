WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — The Wheeling Fire Department announced Monday on Twitter that there was a car fire at the Kroger gas station on Mt. DeChantal Road.

The incident happened around 5:30 p.m. Monday evening.

Crews were able to quickly extinguish the flames says the statement.

Wheeling PD says no one was injured and the area is expected to reopen Monday evening.