Car found in the Ohio River with body inside previously registered to missing East Liverpool man

JEFFERSON CO., Ohio (WKBN) – A car was recently found in the Ohio River that was registered to a local man who went missing several years ago.

On Tuesday, divers found a car matching the description of Charles “Chuck” Fluharty’s. He is from East Liverpool and was reported missing seven years ago.

They found the car in the Ohio River in Saline Township, which is in Jefferson County. A body was found inside.

The license plate on the car was registered to Fluharty at the time of his disappearance.

A detective with the St. Clair Township Police Department said they are waiting for DNA results to identify the remains.