COLUMBUS, Ohio — United States Attorney Kenneth L. Parker announced the sentencing of a career bank robber for armed robberies he committed in Athens and Marietta, Ohio, in 2020.

Officials say William E. Johnson, 58, of Lancaster, committed armed robberies in August 2020 in Athens and October 2020 in Marietta.

In addition to his 162-month prison sentence, Johnson will also have to pay more than $50,000 in restitution.

According to court documents, on August 17, 2020, Johnson brandished a firearm at Hocking Valley Bank on East State Street in Athens. Johnson wore a prosthetic forehead and nose, skin-toned arm sleeves/gloves, makeup, and a COVID mask, all designed to disguise his appearance.

Johnson ordered employees to get on the floor and then emptied several cash drawers.

In total, he took more than $25,000. After stealing the cash, he tied the employees’ hands with zip ties.

Johnson fled the bank in the stolen vehicle after he ordered the bank manager to give him the keys to the bank manager’s car, and the manager complied.

On October 22, 2020, Johnson robbed the Citizens Bank on North Second Street in Marietta. Johnson was wearing a full-length Halloween-style mask that made him appear to be an old man and wore a red hood pulled up around his face.

Johnson possessed a gun and forced his way behind the tellers’ counter, emptying several drawers and stealing $11,390.

According to officials, Johnson had a warrant out for his arrest for a pending indictment for a bank robbery in Williamstown, West Virginia.

Law enforcement officers spotted Johnson driving in West Virginia on the evening of the Marietta robbery and pulled him over. Johnson attempted to flee on foot, telling officers they would have to kill him to take him into custody again.

Johnson was tased and placed under arrest.

Officers searched Johnson’s vehicle and located more than $9,000 in cash, a loaded handgun, zip ties, and his disguises.

