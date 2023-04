Wheeling, W.Va. (WTRF) – Carlito’s Soul Kitchen was officially welcomed to the Friendly City today.

The Wheeling Area Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting to mark the special event.

Carlito’s is located at 735 Main Street in Wheeling.

They offer good, old, Southern comfort food. They have a menu of time-honored dishes, generational recipes, and culturally driven flavors.

For more details, you can check out Carlito’s on Facebook.