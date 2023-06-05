WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) —

Some major improvements are in store for one Wheeling area restaurant that has been selected to receive a $40,000 national grant intended to support the growth of their business.

The National Trust for Historic Preservation and American Express recently announced that Carlito’s Soul Kitchen will be recognized though the Backing Historic Small Restaurant Grant Program.



They are one of 25 restaurants to be recognized nationwide and the only one in the Mountain State to receive the award.



Owner Jeramie Alvarado needed to provide the history of the building as well as pictures of the restaurant.



His reaction to the selection was one of disbelief.

” I just thought, well, we are a historic building here, so let’s give it a shot. And then I forgot all about it. I didn’t event think about it. I just went about my day. Then a couple of weeks ago, I got an e-mail that said, “”Congratulations.” Then I second guessed it. I said there is no way, so I called the lady and she said ‘Yeah, It’s real.'” Jeramie Alvarado, Owner, Carlito’s Soul Kitchen

Alvarado says he plans on using the money for a major painting project for the outside of the building