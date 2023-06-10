WHEELING, W.Va. — Central Catholic High School has announced Seth Staskey as its new Director of Athletics.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

“Central Catholic High School is rooted in a faith mission, steeped in tradition, that is the foundation of our successful academic and cocurricular programs. We are confident that Seth will continue to lead us forward, embracing that mission while advancing our athletic program.” Rebecca Sancomb, CCHS, Principal

A native of Shadyside, Ohio, Staskey began his career as a sportswriter for The Times Leader in Martins Ferry and has served as sports editor since 2003. He is also involved with the Buckeye 8 Athletic League since 2012 and the Mid-Ohio Valley League since 2018. He is also a radio hot on WKKX Radio and has made numerous guest appearances on podcasts in and around the Ohio Valley.

Staskey will oversee more than 20 varsity sport that CCHS offers. His work within the Ohio Valley Athletic Conference (OVAC) and knowledge and expertise of high school athletics will be an invaluable asset to CCHS.

Staskey is a member of the OVAC Hall of Fame (Class of 2022). Also, he was recognized with the OVAC Track & Field Service award in 2015 and as the Ohio Associated of Athletic Administration Media Person of the Year in 2014.