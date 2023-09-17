WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Hundreds of people came out to one local organization for an event that directly helps those in need in Wheeling.

The Catholic Charities of West Virginia hosted their 27th annual Neighborhood Center Spaghetti Dinner on September 17.

This is the first time since COVID that the event allowed people to come and dine in for their meal, or as always, they could take a dinner to-go.

The dinner supports the many social services Catholic Charities provides, such as their food pantry, providing breakfast and dinner to the homeless, and much more.

The Coordinator for the center shared how special it is to see the entire community come out to support a great cause.

“This is amazing. It’s truly incredible to see how many people want to be a part of this, want to lift the community up, and it’s great to have everybody in the community come together for a special event like this is.” Derek Lantz | Neighborhood Center Coordinator

The event ran from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., while the cost of a meal was 10 dollars, which included spaghetti, bread, and salad.