Catholic Charities Neighborhood Center asking for food donations

WHEELING, W.VA. (WTRF)- The Catholic Charities Neighborhood Center is asking local residents for donations of canned items and non-perishable foods in order to restock the center’s shelves.

The local charity center believes that right now during the pandemic, feeding our neighbors is crucial. The center says they have seen an increase of demand for food from those hungry during this difficult time. The center is accepting food in bulk but prefers those who donate to select smaller items that can feed people individually.

“Any canned good, non-perishable item. We always encourage healthier donations as well so if folks could select if possible lower sodium items, canned fruit, canned vegetables, we certainly welcome those.”

Due to the pandemic, the center’s food pantries have changed from a casual “shopping-like” experience to pre-packaged bags and boxes with pick-up at the door.