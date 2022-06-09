OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – This upcoming Sunday you have a chance to help people in need, and get a great meal.



The Catholic Charities Neighborhood Center on 18th Street in Wheeling is gearing up for their 26th annual Spaghetti Dinner. In just the past year, the organization has served over 25,000 meals on site, and delivered nearly 50,000 more…and that’s just scratching the surface of their work.

Proceeds from the dinner will help support the wide array of vital services that Catholic Charities provides here in the Ohio Valley.

“It’s extremely important that the community supports the efforts of Catholic Charities as a whole. We do so much work in the community for everybody but it’s not possible without the folks out there helping us provide those services.” Dianna Bell, Catholic Charities Neighborhood Center Coordinator

Once again, the Spaghetti Dinner will be this Sunday, June 12th, from noon until 5:00pm. It’s $10 per person, kids under 5 eat for free. You can either call into the neighborhood center to order, you can show up in person, or you can go online and place your order on the website.

For more details, visit http://CatholicCharitiesWV.org