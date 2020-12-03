Catholic Charities West Virginia giving this holiday season

WHEELING, W.VA. (WTRF)- Catholic Charities West Virginia is in the giving spirit this season. This holiday season, the Catholic Charities Neighborhood Center on 18th street in Wheeling is giving away 200 meals daily, and offering to deliver food to those who are in need. State residents are also welcome to visit the food pantry weekly. The pantry is available two times a week and the food is distributed through the front door of the building to enable social distancing. The organization has faced obstacles due to the pandemic but continues to serve the community.

“When you do this kind of work, when you make a commitment to serve people, that doesn’t stop, regardless of what the circumstances are, so it’s important to us and it remains important to find a way to meet people’s needs. When people ask, we try to give as freely as we can,” said Mark Phillips, Northern Regional Director of Catholic Charities West Virginia.

Catholic Charities West Virginia is also offering emergency assistance, utility rent payments and case management to those in need.