ATLANTA, Ga. — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced Saturday that their director tested positive for COVID-19.

Friday night, CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky tested positive for COVID-19, they said in a press release.

The CDC says she is up to date with her vaccines and is experiencing mild symptoms.

Consistent with CDC guidelines, she is isolating at home and will participate in her planned meetings virtually.

CDC senior staff and close contacts have been informed of her positive test and are taking appropriate action to monitor their health.