BELMONT COUNTY, OHIO (WTRF) – Cedar One Realty just opened their 6th location, this time in St. Clairsville.



They already have locations in Wintersville, Calcutta, Carrollton, and Weirton, and they’re thrilled to now be in Belmont County as well.



They’re a full service brokerage, with residential, commercial and property management. Right now they have 5 agents at the St. Clairsville location, and they hope to bring in more.

You can check them out at their new location, which is at 168 East Main Street in St. Clairsville. Visit their website http://cedaronerealty.com for more details.