Celebran Día de las Madres a distancia por el coronavirus

Wheeling, W.Va (WTRF)- Two people were arrested over the weekend and are facing robbery charges after assaulting a man on Wheeling Island. Police were dispatched to the 100 block of South Huron Street around 12:15 p.m. Saturday for a report of an injured man.

According to the victim, the suspects displayed a weapon and robbed him. He was treated for non-life-threatening injuries by fire department paramedics. He was able to identify the suspects to police detectives, which led to their arrests.