W.Va. (WTRF) – I hope you’re hungry folks, because today is National Pizza Day. It’s a perfect time to grab a few slices of your favorite pie, and you can help out a great cause at the same time.
Easterseals has teamed up with Greco’s in Wheeling, as well as both original PJ’s Pizza locations in Moundsville and New Martinsville for a special fundraiser to benefit children with disabilities.
For every pizza sold at those locations today, $1 will be donated to Easterseals to allow them to keep doing their great work.
“Easterseals gets a great amount of support from this community. We’re very grateful. We’ve been around for 85 years and we could not have been around that long without the community’s support.”Betsy Bethel-McFarland, Easterseals, Marketing Director
“We’re really excited to be a part of it, always love to help out groups in the community, in the area and this is a great cause. They do great work in this area and we’re real proud to be a part of it.”Luther Smith, Manager at Greco’s
Easterseals gives out about $300,000 in charity work each year, so fundraisers like this are critical.
For more details, you can visit their website, or give them a call at (304) 242-1390.