W.Va. (WTRF) – I hope you’re hungry folks, because today is National Pizza Day. It’s a perfect time to grab a few slices of your favorite pie, and you can help out a great cause at the same time.

Easterseals has teamed up with Greco’s in Wheeling, as well as both original PJ’s Pizza locations in Moundsville and New Martinsville for a special fundraiser to benefit children with disabilities.

For every pizza sold at those locations today, $1 will be donated to Easterseals to allow them to keep doing their great work.

“Easterseals gets a great amount of support from this community. We’re very grateful. We’ve been around for 85 years and we could not have been around that long without the community’s support.” Betsy Bethel-McFarland, Easterseals, Marketing Director

“We’re really excited to be a part of it, always love to help out groups in the community, in the area and this is a great cause. They do great work in this area and we’re real proud to be a part of it.” Luther Smith, Manager at Greco’s

Easterseals gives out about $300,000 in charity work each year, so fundraisers like this are critical.

For more details, you can visit their website, or give them a call at (304) 242-1390.