OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – The Oglebay Institute kicked off their annual Festival of Trees event Friday night at the Stifel Fine Arts Center.

The beloved holiday tradition features a variety of Christmas decorations such as trees, wreaths and garlands created by skilled volunteers. Attendees can place bids for a fully decorated tree of their choice and shop at the Holiday Art Show and Sale where handcrafted gifts are available.

Micah Underwood, director of development at Oglebay Institute, says the event is a “celebration of the arts and what the arts bring for the holidays.”

“So we have dozens of vendors and decorators who brought their creativity into the building for the season. We have 20 trees, and dozens of artisan vendors from pottery. to glassware, to fiber arts. All here ready for the browsing and the shopping and really getting into the spirit of the holidays.” Micah Underwood, Director of Development, Oglebay Institute

Admission is free. The Festival of Trees runs now until December 4th. Hours of operation are Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

Trees are available to purchase outright, and all proceeds benefit Oglebay’s Institute arts, nature and history programs throughout the Upper Ohio Valley.