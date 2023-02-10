OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – Valentine’s Day is Tuesday, but not everyone’s ideal evening will involve flowers, candy or candlelight dinners.

Some people are eager to skip right to spring and summer, to get out in the fresh air and sunshine in the garden.

That’s why the Ohio County Extension Office is hosting a program Tuesday evening called “Love Your Garden, Love Your Gardener.”

“And there’s also people out there who just happen to like plants more than people! And so we wanted to provide an opportunity where people can get together and talk about gardening and plants but also to help them learn about the Master Gardeners and the value that they have in our community and how you can go about becoming one.” Karen Cox, Ohio County Extension Agent

“Love Your Garden, Love Your Gardener” is 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Christ United Methodist Church on Washington Avenue. It’s free and offers lots of information about gardening and the Master Gardener program.

And if you’d just like to plant some small super sweet watermelons in this year’s garden, you can stop by the Ohio County Extension Office at 51 16th Street, 3rd floor. They’ve got free seeds and they’re happy to share.