WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF)

Ohio County Solid Waste Authority, West Virginia Northern Community College, and GROW hosted a free event that was open to the public.

It was in celebration of Earth Day.

The event started at 11 with a litter clean-up downtown followed by a block party consisting of music, games, and exhibitors.

If you have any additional interest in how to help the planet you can contact the Ohio County Solid Waste Authority.

That number is 304-234-3884.