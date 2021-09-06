Celebrating the end of summer at Oglebay

Today we are stopping to smell the flowers.

Doesn’t Oglebay look picturesque?

And people are flooding to the park on their Monday off to walk the dog, head to the pool one last time, and to not even speak the word ‘work.’

I caught up with a group picnicking and, in my opinion, they are ending summer out the perfect way!

“We’re celebrating our dear friend Annie’s 40th birthday! We hired Glam Picnic Company to come out to Oglebay on this gorgeous day to set everything up for us. We’re gonna have a couple hours of fun and cocktails, have a little lunch.” “This is the best way to end out a crazy hectic summer.” Maggie Gooch, at a picnic with friends at Oglebay

If that was your reminder that fall is almost here, savor the sunscreen, the beach balls, and pina coladas because they’re heading into the closet soon.