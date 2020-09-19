AUSTIN (KXAN) — Immediately following the news of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s death at 87, politicians and celebrities alike took to social media to pay their respects.
Below, find a collection of celebrities’ condolences so far:
- Coronavirus in Ohio: 951 new cases, four new deaths reported Saturday
- Commercial truck fire on I-70 causes traffic tie-up Friday night
- Alpha and Beta become first Greek letter storms in Atlantic since 2005
- Celebrities react to death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg
- CDC issues Halloween 2020 guidelines, color-coded coronavirus risk map