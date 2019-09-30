Census funds several government programs for children

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – As Ohio County prepares for the 2020 Census, officials are reminding the public of the importance of participating in the report.

Getting an accurate head count will benefit millions across the country, including your own children.

Many government programs, such as Special Education, School lunch programs and SNAP benefits are based upon the data collected in the census.

These are extra services that the children get who may need remedial reading or remedial math and without some of that money, we can’t provide some of those services. Shelby Haines, Superintendent of Marshall County Schools

The Director of King’s Daughters Child Care Center says about 90 percent of their kids rely on childcare assistance.

Us being a non-profit organization — we use a lot of the grants. And the funding from the census helps to go to those grants. Jasmine Reynolds, Director of King’s Daughters Child Care Care

Research shows that five percent of children under the age of five are unaccounted for, putting one million children out of federal funding.

That’s why it is important to include everyone, including newborns, before the April 1 deadline.

Newborns are often missed. We have a lot of families who are maybe split between mom and dad. So, neither of them know where to count them, and then, they don’t get counted at all. Jasmine Reynolds, Director of King’s Daughters Child Care Care

Residents can fill out their 2020 Census on their phones or online.