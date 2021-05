OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – It’s a big day for Central Catholic High School’s Class of 2021.

65 Maroon Knight graduates are about to go into the next chapter of their lives.

School officials say 74-percent of the Graduates have been awarded full or partial scholarships to colleges. And seniors have applied to and been accepted by 100 colleges and universities.

