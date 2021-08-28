Central Catholic inducts its 2021 Hall of Fame

WHEELING W.V.a (WTRF) The Wheeling Central Hall of Fame ceremony took place earlier today where the 2021 inductees were awarded for their athletic accomplishments.  

Thirteen inductees from a variety of sports were announced at the Central Catholic High School Football game last night and today were honored with a brunch and award ceremony.  

They first began the Hall of Fame in 1963 and this is the latest of many classes.  

Alumni Director, Charmain of the Hall of Fame, and head football coach Michael Young, says it is important to recognize these people for all the handwork they put in during their time here at Central Catholic.  

One of the biggest reasons is to bring people back to recognize their achievements and what they’ve done at Central and how they’ve done in their careers and in life. It’s a great opportunity for us to stay engaged with our Alumni and stay together as a family which we have here at Central. It also helps us get support from them to carry on our tradition and all the things we do to raise the bar and be successful.

Michael Young, Chairman of the Hall of Fame

They will also be having a steak fry this evening in the White palace at Wheeling Park to continue to celebrate.  

