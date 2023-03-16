Moundsville, W.Va. (WTRF) – A local school counselor from Moundsville has just been selected as one of three winners of the West Virginia School Counselor of the Year awards program.

Jenna Dompa is the school counselor at Central Elementary School.

She tells us that she loves her work, which changes every day. From individual and group sessions to organizing events like the career fair, and the Lunch Buddies groups, she says her job is full of good experiences, and that she is very thankful to the Marshall County School system.

“I really love the students. They’re fun and they just love you; and they are fun to be around, they are fun to work with. The staff is great here. Central is just a different, special kind of place.” JENNA DOMPA, School Counselor, Central Elementary School

Dompa says the staff and administrators are very supportive of her role as counselor.

The West Virginia School Counselor Association will pick a winner to represent the Mountain State at the national awards program in Washington D.C. in February of 2024.