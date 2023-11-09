WHEELING, W.Va (WTRF) – The Main Street Fantasy in Lights Christmas Parade is a holiday event that families from all over the Ohio Valley look forward to each and every year.

This year, Centre Market is staying open later, inviting you and your family to come down, shop around, and get a bite to eat and some hot chocolate before you head out to watch the parade.

In previous years, the lineup for the parade happened near Centre Market, and they would stay open a little later.

But this year, with the route change, Centre Market wanted to make a point to keep all of the small businesses within the market open until at least 7 p.m. to allow paradegoers to see everything Wheeling has to offer.

Centre Market has a variety of businesses, including American Pie, Art Works Around Town, Coleman’s Fish Market, Woods-N-Stiches, and others. There are over 20 other small businesses nearby that sell unique products, foods, and drinks.

Brooke Price, Centre Market Manager, feels it’s important to showcase the businesses that fuel our local economy – especially ahead of the Holiday Season.

“Everything helps with shopping small. But I think a big thing is that people forget the center market is down here, especially with a lot that’s going on downtown. So, forcing everyone into this area, they’ll be able to see the updates at the market, the new businesses that have been put in, and everybody that’s really contributing to this area.” Brooke Price | Centre Market Manager

Price says Centre Market restrooms will be available for public use during the parade, and St. Al’s Gym will also be open selling grab-and-go food and have their restrooms open as well.

You can watch the parade live on WTRF CBS and WTRF dot com starting at 6:30 p.m.

The Main Street Fantasy in Lights Christmas Parade is next Friday, November 17.