CEOS host annual ‘Pink Event’ for American Cancer Society

MOUNDSVILLE, W.Va. (WTRF) – Breast Cancer Awareness Month begins in October and the Marshall County Community Educational Outreach Service is doing their part to bring attention to the cause.

CEOS is hosting their 12th annual ‘Pink Event‘ Sunday from 2-4 p.m. at First Christian Church in Moundsville.

This year’s fundraiser will feature an auction, luncheon and style show by Bonar Boutique.

Tickets are $15 and can be purchased by contacting the WVU Extension Office at 304-843-1170.

All proceeds will go to the American Cancer Society.