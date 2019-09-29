CEOS host annual ‘Pink Event’ for American Cancer Society

Top Stories
Posted: / Updated:
pink-ribbon-breast-cancer_1539035476788_405976_ver1_20181009210009-159532

MOUNDSVILLE, W.Va. (WTRF) – Breast Cancer Awareness Month begins in October and the Marshall County Community Educational Outreach Service is doing their part to bring attention to the cause.

CEOS is hosting their 12th annual ‘Pink Event‘ Sunday from 2-4 p.m. at First Christian Church in Moundsville.

This year’s fundraiser will feature an auction, luncheon and style show by Bonar Boutique.

Tickets are $15 and can be purchased by contacting the WVU Extension Office at 304-843-1170.

All proceeds will go to the American Cancer Society.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Your Ohio Valley Weather Update

More Weather News

Pro Football Challenge

Ohio Lottery

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter