WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — One local organization has officially launched its applications for its 2024 scholarship program.

The Community Foundation For The Ohio Valley is proud to continue its mission of supporting students pursuing higher education by administering over 70 different scholarship funds.

Each year, the organization works to provide a variety of scholarships to help local students who are looking to receive higher education.

In 2023, CFOV’s scholarship funds provided more than 2 hundred thousand dollars in financial assistance that benefited over 100 students.

The scholarships offered reflect the unique visions of the organization’s donors, ranging from specific academic majors and intended career paths to community service and support for first-generation college students.

”The cost of higher education continues to escalate. And it’s harder and harder for people to get their degrees because they can’t afford them. And if you can avoid some student loans with scholarships, then this is a great way to do that.” Susie Nelson – Executive Director, Community Foundation For The Ohio Valley

The foundation’s comprehensive online platform offers a user-friendly experience to match applicants to specific opportunities through a universal application.

The applications for the scholarships are fully open, and for those applying, applications must be completed and submitted by 4 p.m. on February 28.

To access the applications, you can visit the Community Foundation For The Ohio Valley website.