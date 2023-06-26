WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — A special someone was honored at a very unique facility recently.

The Challenger Learning Center at Wheeling University recently celebrated the 40th anniversary of Sally Ride becoming the first American woman in space. Sally Ride was a pioneer for many women and for many astronauts in general.

The facility where they celebrated her accomplishments is one that Wheeling University uses to encourage students to explore different STEM programs and mainly the study of space travel. Around 8,000 middle and high school students attend the facility each year.

Those at the facility recognize Sally and are now preparing for a grand opening to reveal the several renovations that have been completed.

”She was an amazing astronaut and paved the way for several other astronauts. We’ve got 3 million dollars from NASA to completely revamp our center. So, we’ve got a new spacecraft, a new briefing room, the transport room, so it’s going to be really exciting for the students.” Jackie Shia – Director of Challenger Learning Center

The Challenger Learning Center is one of a kind in West Virginia and allows many young students to pursue their dreams and recognize local legends like Ride.