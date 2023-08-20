(WTRF) – Here’s a look back at some of the week’s top headlines.

The State Fire Marshal and other agencies are now investigating after a well pad exploded in the Warwood area near Wheeling. Of the 27 workers on the site, two were seriously injured.

Two workers seriously injured in local well pad explosion

Officials say one person was immediately flown to a burn center in Pittsburgh. Another was treated locally and then also flown to the hospital. The well pad belongs to Southwest Energy.

After a year of allegations involving hidden cameras, abuse and misconduct, the West Virginia State Police Academy has made some major changes to the way future officers are trained.

West Virginia State Police Investigation: “We’re going to do everything we can to make sure it never happens again”: An exclusive look inside the changes at the Academy

Major Jim Mitchell took 7News inside the Academy for an update. One of the biggest changes is the upcoming installation of 60-new security cameras that will cover nearly every area of the facility. The State Police have also adjusted the curriculum to better balance the physical conditioning with academics.

The Mountain State’s motor vehicle tax credit is now a law.

West Virginia motor vehicle property tax credit is now a law

Governor Jim Justice signed the bill this week. West Virginians who own a vehicle will receive a full refund for personal property taxes. The bill was meant to resolve some confusion for taxpayers who pay their property tax bill as soon as they receive it. Now all motor vehicle property taxes due in 2024, but paid this year, may be claimed as a credit on next year’s income tax return.

It’s been a devastating week for parts of Hawaii, as wildfires in Maui caused extreme destruction.

West Virginia Red Cross employee traveling to Hawaii to help with wildfire relief efforts

More than 100 people are confirmed dead, and that number is expected to rise as rescue workers continue to work through the rubble. The American Red Cross has been on the ground trying to help anyone impacted, and an Ohio Valley resident also made the journey to help. If you’d like to help, you can text “REDCROSS” to 90999 to automatically donate $10.

Finally, it was a big moment for Harrison County as the Sheriff’s Office and other officials broke ground on a new correctional facility.

Harrison County breaks ground on new correctional facility

The current jail was built nearly 100 years ago and can only hold eight male inmates. This new state-of-the-art facility will be 22,000 square feet and connect to the existing sheriff’s office. When it’s finished, the county will be able to house 60 male and female inmates.

For the latest headlines all week long be sure to stay with 7News.