Changes to the Affordable Care Act could mean coverage for more people

(WTRF) – Shopping for insurance can be difficult. Costs are high and plans are confusing, so many people just do without.

Now, coverage may be more accessible and affordable for some people than it’s ever been.

Experts say this expansion to the Affordable Care Act that takes effect on April 1 is coming at the perfect time because thousands of people lost their jobs due to the pandemic, and with that their employer provided insurance. Even if you’ve shopped on the health insurance marketplace before and found it too expensive, there are some major upgrades that could work in your favor.

One car wreck or one unexpected surgery, that can bankrupt a family. Jeremy Smith, Program Director, WV Navigator

Last year alone Smith said about 19,000 West Virginians were covered by the Affordable Care Act, but in past years it’s been as high as 50,000. It could go up again.

Those who are not eligible for workplace insurance, or coverage through Medicare or Medicaid qualify for marketplace insurance. They will see prices per month dropping.

Four in five people will be able to get a plan for $10 or less (per month) and on average they’re saying that the average plan will go down by $50 a person or $85 per policy.”) Jeremy Smith, Program Director, WV Navigator

That also applies to those already enrolled.

There are new provisions coming for those who collected unemployment this year.

People who have collected unemployment benefits and are uninsured will now be able to in and get this on the ACA market place and even some of them at a very discounted rate, or even for free. Jason Haswell, Managing Director, The Monteverde Group

Qualification now also extends to higher income earners.

For families that made even $1 over the limit, they were stuck and had to pay the full cost of health insurance. Jeremy Smith, Program Director, WV Navigator

Analysts say lower prices mean there’s an incentive to shop more for coverage, which could work in West Virginians favor.

If you add some of these cheaper rates and discounts in it may bring the price of insurance across the board down a bit, so that’s naturally positive for any consumer who needs insurance or who is paying a ridiculous amount. Jason Haswell, Managing Director, The Monteverde Group

Open enrollment on healthcare.gov was extended until August 15.

If you have any questions about finding coverage, call WV Navigator at at 304-356-5834 or visit acanavigator.com. Their services are free and they can even help with the enrollment process via Zoom.

Appointments are available Monday through Friday from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.