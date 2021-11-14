Chaos Divers give firsthand account online of finding the missing Belmont County couple

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) — Chaos Divers, the group who found the missing Belmont County couple strapped in their seatbelts in their car on the bottom of the Ohio River, gave a firsthand account of how they helped solve this cold case.

The car and the bodies of the two missing persons, Brian Goff and Joni Davis, were discovered by the divers in the Ohio River in the early hours of Thursday morning.

Car and bodies of missing Belmont County couple are discovered

The Chaos Divers team livestreamed their perspective on the case of Brian Goff and Joni Davis on the team’s YouTube channel Thursday night.

Chaos Divers team member Lindsay Bussick said they were in Jefferson County to search for Karen S. Adams who went missing in 2007 when they found the bodies of Brian Goff and Joni Davis in their car, submerged in the Ohio River. They had been missing since June 2018.

7News has learned that the dive team, which is known for solving cold cases and posting their work on YouTube, found the couple’s light blue Oldsmobile 88 in a shallow portion of the river off Old Route 7 in the early morning hours Thursday.

We had a couple of hours left and were looking for Karen. We found them one mile south of where their cell phone pinged. When the vehicle came across the sonar, there was no doubt what it was. Lindsay Bussick, Team Member, Chaos Divers

Divers explain how missing Belmont County couple’s car was found

Grubbs said law enforcement was “wonderful” and that one of the sheriffs on the case took them to dinner.

He also thanked the Toronto Fire Department for filling their cylinders.

The team made an emotional connection to the case.

When one of the family members hugged me, I lost it. Jacob Grubbs, Lead Diver, Chaos Divers

The Chaos Divers team is from Illinois and originally did dives to clean debris from waterways but have since worked on cold cases according to their social media.

Chaos Divers is still working on the Karen McAdams case, and they said if something was found Friday, they would stay to search in the area. They have been in the Ohio Valley for one week.

They are not paid for their work, and fund their searches through donations.