Check out the new Italian Village at the Undo’s Upper Ohio Valley Italian Heritage Festival

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – After much speculation and a bit of a rocky road, we’re less than two weeks away from the long-awaited return of the Undo’s Upper Ohio Valley Italian Heritage Festival.

This iconic event was canceled last year thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic, and this will mark the 38th year for the festival. Things will still look a little bit different this year. There will not be a Little Italy, but there is still plenty of great fun and food to be had. New for this year is the Italian Village.

“That’s going to be on the 12 Street area where we’ll have umbrellas set up, tents set up, so you can get some shade and some great Italian food, and everyday we’re going to have something different. One day there’s pepperoni roles, another day there’s the traditional spaghetti and meatballs. And again, that’s going to be limited, so make sure you get down there and get some great food.” Crissy Clutter, Board Member for the Italian Festival

The Undo’s Upper Ohio Valley Italian Heritage Festival will run from Friday July 23rd, until Sunday July 25th.