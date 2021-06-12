Checking in on the trio of former hoopers in the pros

It was a busy week for the trio of former Mountaineers in the pros. Starting with the NBA, Jevon Carter and the Phoenix Suns now have a 3-0 series lead over the Denver Nuggets in the conference semifinals.

Our guy JC scored his first career playoff points in last night’s victory for the Suns!#HailWV | #NBA pic.twitter.com/JBXwFIb0lO — WVU Men's Basketball (@WVUhoops) June 10, 2021

Carter played a combined eight minutes between two appearances in round one of the playoffs vs. Lakers but did not score any points. On Monday, he recorded one rebound in two minutes of action in the series opener against the Nuggets. He tallied his first career playoff points on Wednesday, finishing with two to go along with a pair of assists in six minutes of action. He added to that total on Friday night as he scored a field goal. JC and the Suns look to clinch the series with the Nuggets on Sunday night. Game four begins at 8 p.m. ET on TNT.

A pair of Mike Carey’s former standouts are making some noise in the WNBA with their respective teams. Indiana Fever rookie Kysre Gondrezick tallied one board and one assist in three minutes of work on Wednesday night. She saw a big increase in minutes on Saturday afternoon against the Sky, playing a career-high 18. She registered two points, one assist and three steals.

Bria Holmes is in her fifth season in the league, the first with the LA Sparks. On Thursday, she saw the court for 16 minutes and pulled down five rebounds and scored four points. Holmes and the Sparks face the Lynx in Minnesota tonight at 8 p.m.