Chick-fil-a chain restaurant in Middletown, DE, on July 26, 2019. (JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images)

(WTRF) — For eight years straight, Chick-fil-A is America’s favorite restaurant, according to the American Customer Satisfaction Index (ACSI).

ASCI announced the win on their Twitter page, saying, “#ChickfilA continues to lead the industry – and all restaurants – for the 8th straight year with a steady score of 83 (out of 100).”

According to Fox News, here are the fast-food restaurants with the best scores with 100 being the best:

Chick-fil-A, 83

Jimmy John’s, 79

Domino’s, 78

KFC, 78

Chipotle, 77

Panera, 77

Pizza Hut, 77

Starbuck’s, 77

Arby’s, 76

Five Guys, 76

Papa John’s, 76

Burger King, 74

Dunkin’, 74

Sonic, 74

Wendy’s 73

Jack in the Box, 72

Taco Bell, 72

Popeyes, 71

McDonald’s had the lowest fast-food satisfaction score, 68.

The survey found that respondents preferred full-service dining over fast food restaurants, say reports.

According to a press release, Fox News learned that “the ACSI Restaurant Study 2021-2022 was compiled using interviews with 20,143 customers between April 2021 and March 2022.”

So, what’s your favorite fast-food place?