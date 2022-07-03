(WTRF) — For eight years straight, Chick-fil-A is America’s favorite restaurant, according to the American Customer Satisfaction Index (ACSI).
ASCI announced the win on their Twitter page, saying, “#ChickfilA continues to lead the industry – and all restaurants – for the 8th straight year with a steady score of 83 (out of 100).”
According to Fox News, here are the fast-food restaurants with the best scores with 100 being the best:
- Chick-fil-A, 83
- Jimmy John’s, 79
- Domino’s, 78
- KFC, 78
- Chipotle, 77
- Panera, 77
- Pizza Hut, 77
- Starbuck’s, 77
- Arby’s, 76
- Five Guys, 76
- Papa John’s, 76
- Burger King, 74
- Dunkin’, 74
- Sonic, 74
- Wendy’s 73
- Jack in the Box, 72
- Taco Bell, 72
- Popeyes, 71
McDonald’s had the lowest fast-food satisfaction score, 68.
The survey found that respondents preferred full-service dining over fast food restaurants, say reports.
According to a press release, Fox News learned that “the ACSI Restaurant Study 2021-2022 was compiled using interviews with 20,143 customers between April 2021 and March 2022.”
So, what’s your favorite fast-food place?