(WTRF) — For eight years straight, Chick-fil-A is America’s favorite restaurant, according to the American Customer Satisfaction Index (ACSI).

ASCI announced the win on their Twitter page, saying, “#ChickfilA continues to lead the industry – and all restaurants – for the 8th straight year with a steady score of 83 (out of 100).”

According to Fox News, here are the fast-food restaurants with the best scores with 100 being the best:

  • Chick-fil-A, 83
  • Jimmy John’s, 79
  • Domino’s, 78
  • KFC, 78
  • Chipotle, 77
  • Panera, 77
  • Pizza Hut, 77
  • Starbuck’s, 77
  • Arby’s, 76
  • Five Guys, 76
  • Papa John’s, 76
  • Burger King, 74
  • Dunkin’, 74
  • Sonic, 74
  • Wendy’s 73
  • Jack in the Box, 72
  • Taco Bell, 72
  • Popeyes, 71

McDonald’s had the lowest fast-food satisfaction score, 68.

The survey found that respondents preferred full-service dining over fast food restaurants, say reports.

According to a press release, Fox News learned that “the ACSI Restaurant Study 2021-2022 was compiled using interviews with 20,143 customers between April 2021 and March 2022.”

So, what’s your favorite fast-food place?