Chicken industry executives indicted for price-fixing

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) - Ohio County Schools and Wheeling Park High School officials gathered Tuesday to discuss WVSSAC Recommendations for summer practices leading up to the start of 2020-2021 athletic seasons.

The SSAAC recently released the recommendations, and Ohio County Schools Assistant Superintendent Rick Jones organized a countywide committee to address the ways in which the school system will proceed with the opening of practices. Committee members decided to allow conditioning workouts to begin on June 10 at Wheeling Island Stadium.

The committee focused on the first two phases of summer practice guidelines, and those involve conditioning and strength training. Ohio County Schools administrators discussed issues such as student athletes reentering athletic facilities, water consumption and sanitizing facilities and equipment. A major concern was the conditioning of student athletes.

“I’m worried about inactivity” Jones said. “We are going to make sure they are prepared to compete, but we are going to do it with caution. We are responsible for the safety of these kids, and we are going to keep them safe.”