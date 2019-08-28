Child, wife of minor league MLB player among 3 murdered, reports say

Breaking News
by: WFLA 8 On Your Side Staff

Posted: / Updated:
baseball field

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WFLA) – Tampa Bay Rays minor leaguer Blake Bivens wife and child are among three killed according to ESPN’s Jeff Passan.

Passan reports police in Virginia have charged Bivens’ wife’s brother with first-degree homicide.

Bivens, a pitcher for the Rays affiliate the Montgomery Biscuits abruptly canceled Tuesday night’s game.

The team sent out a social media announcement that provided limited details other than that it had experienced “a tragic event within the Biscuits family.”

The team asked for privacy and said it will provide “an update when it’s appropriate.”

Their opponent, the Chatanooga Lookouts, sent out a tweet as well saying “Our thoughts are with the entire Tampa Bay Rays and Montgomery Biscuits organizations.”

