Children found alive in the ‘worst place’ Toronto Police sergeant has ever seen

JEFFERSON COUNTY, OH (WTRF) — The Toronto Police Department responded to a deplorable scene at a Toronto home around 11:14 Friday morning.

Police say a gentleman who first called in said he observed a child ‘hanging out’ of the window.

First responders say once they arrived, the upstairs rear window of the house was open and a three-year-old child was popping their head in and out the window.

Outside of the Toronto home

Toronto PD Sgt. Derrick Piatt, who was first on the scene said, “We attempted to make contact with the child, knocking on the doors.” But to no avail, Toronto PD called the Tornoto Fire Department asking for a ladder.

From there, Sgt. Piatt climbed the ladder to find a scene that he said is disturbing beyond measure.

“When I first went inside the bedroom, I realized this was going to be bad,” said Sgt. Piatt. “I immediately go sick to my stomach.”

In the bedroom, he tells 7NEWS he found two small children, one two-year-old wearing nothing but a t-shirt, and the three-year-old completely naked. The only other things in the room were a small soiled mattress and garbage… with ‘flies’ buzzing in the room.

Sgt. Piatt says the next action was to get the kids out of these conditions. But, he found the door handle had been taken off and put back on, so that the door could only lock from the outside. They were locked in.

Extension cord used to keep door shut where two children found in filthy conditions

The sergeant got out a knife to unlatch the door, but said he still couldn’t get it open. There was an extension cord tied to the door, and then tied to an adjacent closet door he managed to break open.

TEMS then arrived and found the kids to be ‘malnourished and covered in flee bites.’

Children Services was called, where it was revealed to police the mother, Marcisha Ortiz, had been ‘dealt with before.’

Children Services knew where Ortiz worked. She was then contacted and police say Ortiz arrived at the scene around 2:30 in the afternoon.

But when 7NEWS asked the sergeant what the mother had to say about the conditions, the sergeant responded, ‘she was more worried about what was going to happen to the cats and spiders that

she had as pets.’

The two young kids were taken into Children Services’ custody and the mother is currently being held in the Jefferson County Jail on pending child endangerment charges.

According to the Toronto PD, the father is not involved.

Sgt. Piatt is still shaken up by what he found inside that house today, calling this, “one of the worst places I’ve ever scene.”