PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WTRF) — February 3rd is a date that will live in infamy in eastern Ohio.

That was the day a train fire in East Palestine left the safety of ourselves, our families and the environment itself up in the air.

But when we look behind the noise and politics of the derailment…what do we know for sure?

That’s what three environmental and medical specialists from Pittsburgh tackled in an hour-long webinar this week.

Their main message? Caution.

The thing we are more worried about right now is the more persistent chemicals that may be produced during the burnoff. Dr. Peng Gao, Professor, Environmental and Occupational Health, University of Pittsburgh

Those chemicals include vinyl chloride…a chemical that pre-clinical models suggest could enhance liver disease.

Homeowners returning after the evacuation have reported rashes and headaches…and unfortunately their children may be even more susceptible.

They are smaller, so it does not take as much absolute dose of a chemical, they spend time playing in the dirt. Dr. Jim Fabisiak, Professor, Environmental and Occupational Health, University of Pittsburgh

But luckily, vinyl chloride in both air and water is broken down by sunlight.

And if you’re worried about the water you drink at home…a regular carbon filter should do the trick.

But we’re talking about very low concentrations at this point, so I’m not sure if that is at the moment a worthy investment. Dr. Juliane Beier, Assistant Professor of Medicine, Pittsburgh Liver Research Center

They acknowledge that these aren’t the most satisfying answers in the moment.

But they say the time of bottled water and air purifiers won’t last forever.

I’m not a physician, but I want to say that none of these people are necessarily unsafe. I think I want them to be aware of that. Dr. Juliane Beier, Assistant Professor of Medicine, Pittsburgh Liver Research Center

For the Northern Panhandle, they say our local authorities can be trusted to monitor these chemicals.

But if you drink from a private well…make sure you send a sample off to be tested.