Wheeling, W.Va. (WTRF) – Well this weekend looks to be a sweet one here in the Friendly City but that has nothing to with the weather. After three long years one sorely missed Wheeling tradition finally returns.

The Chocolate Extravaganza is back. It will take place this Sunday, at Temple Shalom in Woodsdale from 1PM until 3PM.

Temple Shalom has been hosting the event for nearly three decades and this year it looks to be bigger and better than ever. There will be as many as fifteen local chocolate vendors who have some delectable treats you just won’t be able to turn down.

Rabbi Joshua Lief says it's their biggest fundraiser of the year.

“And the funds raised don’t only go to support the operations of our congregation but, in particular, they are specifically set aside for a lot of the community work that we do. So having the inter-faith Thanksgiving service and the September 11th service with the rest of the City and Veterans Day programming and our own work with our friends at various social services agencies in town. All of those things we have to do out in the wider community, the Chocolate Extravaganza helps support that directly.” Rabbi Joshua Lief, Rabbi Temple Shalom

Tickets for the Chocolate Extravaganza can be purchased at the door the day of the event. They can also be ordered through the Temple Shalom Facebook page or by calling the Temple office at (304) 233-4870.